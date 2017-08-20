Two men killed in separate accidents this weekend

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WINDHAM and LEBANON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Two males were killed this weekend in separate motor vehicle accidents, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety Commissioner's Office.

45-year-old Edward Stanhope died on Saturday night when his 2012 Harley Davidson went off Route 35 in Hollis and hit a tree. The crash was reported around 11 p.m., and Troopers believe that speed and alcohol may have been likely factors.

The Bureau of Highway Safety reported that this was the 11th motorcycle fatality of the year (one more than last year in August of 2016.)

On Friday night, a man died in a one vehicle crash on Center Road in Lebanon. Troopers said that the driver lost control of his pickup truck when it overturned and pinned him underneath.

Passersby stopped to free the man, but he passed away at the scene. His name is being withheld, as relatives have not yet been contacted.

A passenger also in this vehicle was transported to Frisbee Hospital in Rochester, NH and was later released. Both men were from New Hampshire and had attended a marijuana festival in Lebanon, leaving a few minutes before the crash.

