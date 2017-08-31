UMaine falls one point short of reclaiming the musket from UNH

The University of Maine Black Bears grit their teeth after a touchdown by the University of New Hampshire in the 2017 season opener in Durham, N.H.

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - Trevor Knight threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 79 yards as New Hampshire sneaked past Maine 24-23 in the Colonial Athletic Association opener Thursday night.



New Hampshire led 24-17 when Maine's Chris Ferguson, who finished with 239 yards and three scores, hit Jason Simonovich on a 4-yard scoring strike with 9:07 left in the game. Kenny Doak was wide left on the PAT.



The Black Bears had the ball on their own 21 with 2:45 left and drove to the New Hampshire 45, but Quinlen Dean picked off a fourth-down desperation pass with 35 seconds left to secure the win.



Malik Love caught five passes for 96 yards and a score for the Wildcats.



New Hampshire won its eighth straight in the series. A year ago Morgan Ellman kicked a field goal with 7 seconds left for a 24-21 win.

