UMaine System says $25 million in funding at risk in Trump budget plan

(PORTLAND PRESS HERALD) — University of Maine System officials trying to determine the possible impact of President Trump’s proposed budget have identified more than $25 million in the current system budget that could be at risk.

These funds could include at least $8.3 million in indirect costs for federal grants at the University of Maine, as well as a half-dozen programs that could be cut or eliminated.

