UMaine system schools to raise tuition for first time in 6 years

Press Herald , WCSH 12:49 AM. EDT May 23, 2017

Students attending University of Maine System schools in the fall will pay about $421 more per year following the vote by trustees on Monday to approve the first tuition increase in six years.

The average increase across the system will be 2.5 percent, from $17,065 to $17,486 for in-state tuition, fees, and room and board. The tuition hike alone is 3.3 percent, or $242 per year, to $7,482 a year.

