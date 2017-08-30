Unfilled slot leaves Maine below charter school limit

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- The lone slot left in the state’s 10-school limit for charter schools will stay open for at least a year. No one applied this year to open a new charter school in the fall of 2018.

This summer, two groups notified the Maine Charter School Commission that they intended to apply for the final charter, but did not submit an application by the deadline Friday, commission officials said.

