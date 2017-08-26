University of Maine police and fire departments called to chemistry department

Hitchner Hall - Photo Harriman Architects

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A brief scare up at the University of Maine Saturday morning.

According to Margaret Nagle, UMaine Director of Public Relations and Operations, University Police and Fire officials responded to Hitchner Hall, which is the home of the Department of Chemistry, for reports of a possible nitrogen leak. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, the leak was discovered to be compressed air and the building has reopened. Nagle says no one was injured and people were allowed to go back inside in about an hour.

© 2017 WCSH-TV