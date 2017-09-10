UPDATE: missing 76-year-old woman found safe

Courtesy Maine State Police

UPDATE: The missing woman has been found safe as of late morning, Sunday, Sept. 10.

WOODLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Maine State Police and Warden Service are searching for a 76-year-old woman from Woodland who went missing on Saturday night.

Marilyn Cote was last seen when she left her house by foot on Langley Road sometime last night. She was wearing a purple sweatshirt and purple pants and may have been walking in the Woodland area, according to the Maine State Police Facebook page.

Officials ask that anyone with information call the Houlton Barracks at 207-532-5400.

