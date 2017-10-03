UPDATE: Wardens locate men connected to hunting injury

Game Wardens say the two men they are looking for are driving a truck similiar to this one.

***UPDATE*** Maine Game Wardens said the two men they were trying to find in connection to the shooting have been located as of Tuesday afternoon. Their names were not released. Wardens said the men are cooperating with the investigation which also includes the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office. The man who was shot is said by wardens to be recovering well.

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine Game Wardens are asking for the public's help in finding two men who left the scene after a hunter was shot in the face Monday morning.

Game Wardens say around 8:00 a.m. a 55-year-old man from Casco was shot in the face while hunting pheasant off Mosher Road in Gorham. The shooting took place across the road from Shaw Bros. Construction.

Game Wardens said the victim had a brief interaction with two men after he was shot but the two quickly ran off.

The first suspect is described as tall man with black hair, with glasses, possibly in his 30's. The second man is average height, heavy set with dirty blonde mustache possibly in his 40's.

Witnesses said the truck the men drove was a dark green, early 200's Toyota 4x4, two-door pickup with an extended cab. They told Game Wardens there was no cap on the bed of the truck and that it was bigger than a Tacoma, possibly an older Toyota T100 or Tundra.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at Bridgton Hospital.

If you have any information that might help Game Wardens, please call Public Safety Dispatch in Gray at 207-657-3030.





