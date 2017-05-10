Upward Bound Program recognizes seniors

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Gov. LePage will not run for U.S. Senate in 2018,…May 10, 2017, 8:23 p.m.
-
Brunswick boy brings Miss Maine to promMay 10, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
Trump Administration pledges help with opioid epidemicMay 10, 2017, 9:38 p.m.