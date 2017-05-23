Close 'Urban Woodworker' uses discarded timber to find solace KUSA , WCSH 11:24 PM. EDT May 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 'Urban Woodworker' uses discarded timber to find solace from the grief of losing his young daughter © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Downeast Correctional Facility to close in June May 23, 2017, 7:38 p.m. King, Collins have strong relationships in Senate,… May 23, 2017, 8:44 p.m. Maine Supreme Court finds ranked-choice voting law… May 23, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs