USCG cutter's anniversary was no party for drug runners

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma makes its home port at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

KITTERY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An anniversary cruise in the Caribbean was no vacation for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma.

The vessel and its crew of 100 personnel returned on Sunday to their home port at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery. They had been away for 62 days on patrol for drug activity in the Caribbean Sea. Their efforts took 1,800 kilograms of cocaine out of circulation.

The mission spanned more than 11,000 nautical miles with stops in Florida, Aruba and Cuba.

Tahoma marked its 30th year of service in the course of its duties. The Coast Guard said Tahoma will probably sail for another 10 to 15 years before it is replaced by a new class of vessel.

