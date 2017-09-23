'Vacationland' candlepin bowling alley closing in Maine

After 34 years of running the lanes at Vacationland Bowling Center in Saco, Bert and Claire Dube are retiring (Photo: Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald)

SACO, Maine (AP) - A candlepin bowling alley that's a fixture on Route 1 in southern Maine is preparing to close.



Claire Dube called it a "very hard decision" to close Vacationland Bowing and Recreation Center after more than three decades of business.



The Portland Press Herald reports that the couple plans to retire in Biddeford and enjoy family.



The business grew out of her husband's love of candlepin bowling, which he bought when he immigrated to the U.S. from Canada. They bought a candlepin alley before building Vacationland in 1983. They eventually expanded to 32 lanes.



Candlepin bowling uses smaller balls and pins than traditional bowling, and it's largely confined to New England and the Canadian Maritimes.

© 2017 WCSH-TV