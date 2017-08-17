Islamic State claims responsibility for Barcelona terror attack

People leave a fastfood with hands up as asked by policemen after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 12 persons and injuring dozens of others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. (Photo: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

BARCELONA - A white van slammed into crowds on a tree-lined pedestrian mall Thursday in Barcelona's popular tourist district Las Ramblas, killing at least 12 people and injuring 80 in what Spanish police call a terror attack.

The president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, says police have arrested two people in the attack.

Catalan regional police identified one of the suspects as Oukabir Driss, 28, a Moroccan citizen and legal resident in Spain. Police said they were "treating him as a terrorist."

Puigdemont also revised the earlier death toll downard from 13 to 12 and said 80 were hospitalized.

The U.S.- based based SITE Intelligence Group that tracks terrorist networks said the Amaq News agency, which is linked to the Islamic State, reported that the extremist group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two terrorists, driving a van, entered the bustling Las Ramblas district, which is lined with stalls and shops in the center of Barcelona, jumped the sidewalk and barreled into the central pedestrian zone.

They entered at the northern edge of the street and careened more than 600 yards through the pedestrian section, according to Rac1, zig-zagging through the crowds. It came to stop atop the famous Miró mosaic, with the attackers fleeing the scene.

Laia González, 22, a recent university graduate who lives nearby, was getting ready to go out and shop with her parents when they heard screaming.

“We went out in the balcony and saw many people running, stumbling over each other, screaming in absolute horror, going inside shops, and shops shutting down," she said. "All you could hear was screaming and the loud noise of (store's) metallic blinds.”

"We can confirm this was a terror attack. The counter-terror protocol has been activated," the Catalan police tweeted.

Albert Tort, 47, a nurse who lives in the area, tells the Spanish newspaper El Pais the scene of the carnage was a "real disaster."

"I have counted at least 6 dead, I have tried to revive a young man but it has been impossible, " Tort said.

Policemen stand next to vehicles in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.

In Washington, the White House says President Trump has been alerted to the unfolding situation. He said on Twitter than the U.S. condemns the terror attack and "will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!"

This year there have been several high-profile terror attacks involving vehicles across Europe. In Spain, there hasn't been a major terrorist attack since the 2004 Madrid train bombings by Al Qaeda inspired terrorists, according to El Pais.

El Pais said the Clinical and Provincial Hospital of Barcelona is treating three injured by the incident. Police cordoned off the street and shut down businesses.

The government of Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont tweeted, "Maximum prudence and all the attention to the victims in the events of this afternoon in Barcelona."

August is peak tourist season in Barcelona, which is a popular destination for Americans.

