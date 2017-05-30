Vermont thieves smash through wall to break open ATM

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police are searching for the person or group of people who smashed a hole in a wall to get at the money inside a public information booth.

Burlington Police believe the thief or thieves used a metal grinder early Monday morning in order to access the ATM’s cash depository. The burglary happened at the Waterfront Park Information Center shortly before the Vermont City Marathon.

Jane O’Neil, an employee at the Burlington waterfront booth, says the machine was completely empty.

Burlington police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 AP