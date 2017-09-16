Veterans get chance to hog the spotlight at Augusta motorcycle event

(Photo: Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal/Portland Press Herald)

AUGUSTA, Maine (PRESS HERALD) — Motorcycles roared into the Maine Veterans Home in large and small groups Saturday morning for the 2017 Maine Fallen Heroes Bike Run.

It was billed as the first annual event. After offering residents of the home brief rides on a trike or bike, scores of motorcyclists took off for L-A Harley-Davidson in Lewiston behind Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy York, who was assigned to see them as far as the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Bridge, between Gardiner and Randolph.

