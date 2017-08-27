Veterans to get job-seeking help at fair

U.S. Flag (Photo: Sam Howzit)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The state of Maine is hosting a job fair geared at encouraging employers to hire veterans.



The Tuesday fair will take place at the Augusta armory and include more than 100 employers and veteran services programs. The fair's sponsors include state and federal veterans affairs bureaus as well as veterans groups.



The goal is to hire more than 100 employers by 100 different employers in 100 days. The Hire-a-Vet initiative aims to help translate military skills, language, culture, assimilation and retention.



The state is offering assistance to veterans traveling 40 miles or more to the job fair.



In 2016, the initiative says it help 197 veterans get hired by 147 employers with a $22.23 average wage.

© 2017 Associated Press