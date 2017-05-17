Victim of hit and run found along N.H. roadside

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) -- A man is dealing with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Hampton Falls, N.H.

Police took a call around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a passing driver who reported seeing a person in need of help near 105 Lafayette Rd.

The first officer to arrive found 31-year-old David Olds of Haverhill, Mass. lying unconscious on the roadside with a head injury and compound leg fracture. Olds was sent to Portsmouth Hospital.

In the area where Olds was found, police also saw debris from a car crash. The investigation is being handled by N.H. State Police Trooper Thomas Conlon. Anyone with information to share on the case can reach him by email at thomas.conlon@dos.nh.gov.

