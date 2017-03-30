VIDEO: Interstate 85 collapses in massive fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- A portion of Interstate 85 has collapsed as a massive fire raged on Thursday evening.
The fire is near the Buford-Spring Connector. Click here for live coverage.
PHOTOS: Fire burning under Atlanta Interstate
© 2017 WXIA-TV
Interstate 85 collapses under fire on March 30, 2017.
ATLANTA -- A portion of Interstate 85 has collapsed as a massive fire raged on Thursday evening.
The fire is near the Buford-Spring Connector. Click here for live coverage.
PHOTOS: Fire burning under Atlanta Interstate
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs