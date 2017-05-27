Volunteers place flags on graves of fallen soldiers in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - It's Memorial Day Weekend - and to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, over 100 volunteers met at the Veterans' Memorial Ceremony in Augusta to place flags on tombstones.

It's a simple gesture – make a hole and put a flag in it…but it means so much more.

“Showing them that we still care about them, that they served their country,” said Charles Bennett, the co-chair of the Maine Veterans’ Association. “And it's just that recognition - putting the flag on their grave.”

For 11 years, Veteran Charles Bennett has helped organize the placing of flags on hundreds of veterans' tombstones in Augusta.

It's a small act that goes a long way for people like Oral Tibbetts of Jay. His mother and father are buried there, plus several of his uncles.

Tibbetts has been volunteering every Memorial Day Weekend for years - and has turned the annual tradition into a learning opportunity by bringing his grandkids. “I think it's important for the 'now' generation to understand about the veterans, and how we live free based on their service to the country,” he said.

Tibbetts is one of over 100 people that put in the teamwork to create a sea of red, white, and blue.

It's a vision that Charles Bennett looks forward to every year. “Goosebumps,” he said. “It's just heartwarming. To think after all these years - it's been 19 years for me, Vietnam - and to see all these people show up? It's emotional.”

The group will return to the cemetery later this week to clean up the flags.

They say more volunteers are always welcome.

