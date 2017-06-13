Voters head to polls for statewide $50 Million referendum

Close-up on a woman casting her ballot . (Photo: PASCAL PAVANI)

(NEWS CENTER) — Mainers will vote for a $50 million bond referendum Tuesday.

Mainers will have to decide if the state should use $45 million to reinvest in infrastructure, equipment and technology upgrades for local organizations.

The remaining $5 million of the bond, would go toward helping Maine businesses grow and supposedly create job opportunities.

If approved, the bond would cost taxpayers more than $63 million over 10 years.

Towns all throughout Maine are also voting on other issues, like school bonds and things like banning marijuana businesses.

Ballots can also be requested in person, by phone or by mail from the municipal clerk in a voter’s town of residence.

