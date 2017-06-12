Voters to decide on school budgets Tuesday

A voter enters a polling station at Ethel Winternheimer-Staton Elementary School on Election Day on November 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

(PORTLAND PRESS HERALD) -- Mainers across the state will vote Tuesday on education spending for the next 12 months.

Some local budget proposals would add new teachers and staff. Others would force layoffs. And nearly all would mean larger tax property bills.

But one common factor in every budget proposal is a lack of certainty about state funding. That’s because the Maine Legislature has yet to decide on how much education funding will be made available in the next two-year state budget, and how those dollars will be distributed.

