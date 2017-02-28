Waldo death investigated as homicide, per Maine State Police

WALDO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police have announced a decision to investigate the death of a Belmont man in Waldo, on February 8th, as a homicide.
Edwin Littlefield, 43, of Belmont, was found dead outside of a home in Waldo at around 10 p.m.
According to state police, was at a home on Kendall Corner Road, visiting a friend.
Case investigators are continuing interviews and reviewing evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs