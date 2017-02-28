Waldo death investigated as homicide, per Maine State Police

Maine State Police icon (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WALDO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police have announced a decision to investigate the death of a Belmont man in Waldo, on February 8th, as a homicide.

Edwin Littlefield, 43, of Belmont, was found dead outside of a home in Waldo at around 10 p.m.

According to state police, was at a home on Kendall Corner Road, visiting a friend.

Case investigators are continuing interviews and reviewing evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

