Want to get paid to cuddle cats? There's an opening!

(Thinkstock) (Photo: Olezzo)

DUBLIN, Ireland -- Love cats? Then there’s a job out there that might just be purrrrr-fect for you.

The Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Dublin is looking for cat cuddlers. They posted an ad, looking for someone who has “gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time.”

The ad goes on to say the ideal candidate will be able to calm the nerves of their patients and understand what different types of purring mean.

So if you’re interested in getting paid to cuddle cats in Dublin, here’s where to apply!

© 2017 WTSP-TV