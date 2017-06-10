WLBZ
Want to live in 2 countries at once? This house on the U.S.-Canadian border is for sale

Press Herald and WILSON RING , WCSH 11:56 AM. EDT June 10, 2017

BEEBE PLAIN, Vt. (Press Herald) – For sale: A 1782 fixer-upper with thick granite walls, 1950s decor, and armed 24-hour security provided by both Canada and the United States of America.

The almost 7,000-square-foot house, cut into five currently vacant apartments, is on a lot of less than a quarter-acre that, along with the building itself, straddles the border between Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec.

