Wardens: search for missing woman is a recovery mission

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Warden Service confirmed to NEWS CENTER Sunday night that the search for a missing woman in the Saco River is now a recovery mission.

Corporal Mike Joy, the Warden Dive Team leader said they "hope for a rescue when [they're] diving," but that when divers are involved, it is typically a recovery mission.

Cpl. Joy said his team found a number of items that he believes belong to the three canoeists, including one of the survivors' wallets, and a cooler.

"The conditions are extremely dangerous," said Cpl. Joy. "The current is strong. There are a lot of obstructions."

Joy said they call the area of the river where they are searching a "strainer." He said that underneath the surface is a "maze of logs, sharp sticks, fishing line, and rope."

"It's a jungle of debris," Joy said.

Joy said lots of debris gets caught in these areas, such as other tree limbs, baseball hats, and beer cans. He said it is likely that Bousquet's body may be caught in one of these areas.

He said they may bring K9s to search the river again, but that the big focus will be the dive operations.

