Wardens to resume search for missing woman in Saco River on Monday

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Warden Service temporarily paused its search for 38-year-old Jennifer Bousquet, a woman who they say fell into the Saco River Saturday afternoon.

The Warden Service said they plan to resume Monday at 8 a.m. Divers on Sunday searched the water and said K9s had searched the woods and banks and that investigators were confident Bousquet did not come out of the water.

Wardens said they will look at the flow of the river and currents so that Monday they can search in "targeted areas," where debris might get trapped. Wardens have not said whether the mission has changed from a "rescue" mission to a "recovery" mission.

Wardens said Bousquet, of South Berwick, was in a canoe with 62-year-old Wayne Demers of Somersworth, New Hampshire, and 54-year-old Brian Day of South Berwick.

Wardens reconstructed the crash scene as part of the investigation.

"We have the boat. We'll actually autopsy the boat. Find out if there was an mechanical issues with the boat…just trying to fill in all the blanks," said Major Chris Cloutier with the Maine Warden Service.

Cloutier said they have received conflicting reports on whether or not Bousquet was wearing a lifejacket.

Right now the river is extremely high, cold and fast because of all the rain we've had over the last week or so. Conditions are really treacherous at the moment, so we have to take it step by step," said Cloutier.

Wardens believe alcohol was involved in the incident that caused Bousquet to fall in the river.

Wardens said they plan to resume the search Monday at 8 a.m.

© 2017 WCSH-TV