Christine MacLeod of Eastern Massachusetts Girl Scout Troop 71911, hands out cookie orders in Cambridge, Massachusetts.(Photo by Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Science Monitor, 2013 The Christian Science Monitor)

MADAWASKA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police in Maine are warning residents of a highly addictive substance being peddled in Maine by short, peppy, dealers dressed in green.

The Madawaska Police Department took to Facebook to post a tongue-in-cheek warning to residents of the highly addictive nature of Girl Scout cookies.

Yes, it is that time of year when short patrols of green beret-clad girls scouts will be waiting outside grocery stores or canvassing your neighborhood with the boxes of sweet treats.

Madawaska police say they have received reports of the substances that go by "the street names of Carmel deLites, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread and S’mores"

Police are also offering a solution:

"If you come into contact with any of these cookies, you can drop them off at the Police Department. Officer Garrett Albert has courageously volunteered to "dispose" of them."

