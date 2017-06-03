(Photo: Wayne Fire Dept: Elaine Christophen)

WAYNE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A couple is homeless after their Wayne home was destroyed by a raging fire on Friday.

Wayne Fire Chief Bruce Mercier said they responded to a call around 6:05 p.m about a burning two-story home on Wayne Rd., when fire officials arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Mercier said the homeowners were able to escape safely and no one else was injured in the blaze. The fire started in the garage while the homeowners were charging their lawnmower, according to fire officials.

The fire chief advises residents to charge any equipment outside and away from the home.

