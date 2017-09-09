WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert Aviation Weather Warning
Close

Wedding party from Maine is safe in the Dominican Republic

BOB KEYES and PRESS HERALD , WCSH 5:38 PM. EDT September 09, 2017

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (PRESS HERALD) - Members of a wedding party from Maine who were stranded on Sint Maarten in the Caribbean made it safely to the Dominican Republic on Saturday and were preparing for an evening flight to Toronto.

Read more at pressherald.com

“It’s a big relief. We’re all very happy,” said Suzanne LeVasseur, whose daughter, Brittany LeVasseur, was among 19 members of a Bangor-area wedding party that traveled to the resort island last week for the wedding. “The party is good. Everybody is safe.”

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories