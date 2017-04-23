Belfast police rescues rambling goats from roadside.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Sanford firefighters deliver 'ambulance baby' roadsideApr 23, 2017, 6:52 p.m.
-
Great Maine Bike Swap draws a crowd, encourages green travelApr 23, 2017, 1:05 p.m.
-
Goats in police cars eating veggiesApr 23, 2017, 11:00 a.m.