'Crash and grab' burglars make off with guns, ammo in Florida

(Photo: WFLA)

(WFLA) -- Take a look at this. A blue Toyota smashed in the front of the "Sunshine State Armory" just after two a.m. Sunday morning.

The driver then reverses his vehicle, allowing three masked men to come inside the store and load up on weapons and ammo.

Zephyrhills police are investigating the break-in but would like stores like this one to make it harder for the crooks to get in.

"We don't want them on the street. It's a public safety concern, said Captain Derek Brewer, "It's a concern for us. So yeah, it's a concern all around."

Copyright 2017 WFLA