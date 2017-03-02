Ga. woman's reason wrecking into chicken truck: 'I'm vegan'

HULL, Ga. -- A Georgia woman is behind bars after deputies said she slammed into a chicken truck, fled the scene and then refused to leave her home once authorities tracked her down.

The investigation began when a truck driver told police he was traveling west on Hwy. 72 when a red four-door car hit the side of his truck. The driver said he initiated his brakes only to have the suspect vehicle slam into his truck once more - spinning in front of the truck in the process.

The truck driver pulled over and called 911 as the red car fled. He only had a basic description of the driver, a woman with shoulder length red hair. Had that been all that Madison County deputies had to work with, she might not have been as easy to find. However they reported that there was debris from the crash left on the side of the road - including her license plate.

A records check tracked the car's owner back to a residents in the 2300 block of Spring Circle in Comer, Ga. When police initially arrived, they found no one there. However, a second attempt found both the vehicle and a driver matching the driver's vague description.

The woman refused to leave the home unless the officer's secured a warrant but did speak with deputies through multiple windows of the house, explaining what happened. The woman, later identified as Judith Moriah Armstrong, 26, admitted she was involved in an accident and fled for fear of what would happen to her license.

But further questioning revealed that the accident wasn't all that accidental. She told officers she hit the other vehicle because it was a chicken truck and she was a vegan. Armstrong said she was heading home from work when she hit the truck and denied having alcohol before making the drive. However, claimed to have "taken a couple of shots" when she arrived home.

A report states that Armstrong continued to refuse leaving the home after repeated requests that she step outside. Officers eventually obtained a warrant and she surrendered to police. She was tested for alcohol consumption in jail and blew a .089 which is over the legal limit.

Authorities said she now faces charges of hit-and-run, aggressive driving, driving under the influence, and obstruction.

