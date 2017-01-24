Maine man arrested for repeatedly jump starting house

(Photo: Maine State Police)

WALES, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Central Maine Power reported a Maine man for theft. Maine State Police arrested Nicholas Gagne, 36, of Wales for theft of services.

CMP informed the Maine State Police that Gagne had on more than one occasion stolen power from his local power lines. According to CMP, the power company came across power cables which had been manually attached to the transformer outside of Gagne's residence.

The cables were removed but kept on being reattached.

CMP produced an invoice amounting to $3000 worth of stolen power.

Additional charges, including Aggravated Criminal Mischief could be added at a later date.

Copyright 2016 WCSH