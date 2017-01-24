Maine man arrested for repeatedly jump starting house

WALES, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Central Maine Power reported a Maine man for theft. Maine State Police arrested Nicholas Gagne, 36, of Wales for theft of services.
CMP informed the Maine State Police that Gagne had on more than one occasion stolen power from his local power lines. According to CMP, the power company came across power cables which had been manually attached to the transformer outside of Gagne's residence.
The cables were removed but kept on being reattached.
CMP produced an invoice amounting to $3000 worth of stolen power.
Additional charges, including Aggravated Criminal Mischief could be added at a later date.
Tr. Plourde received a complaint from the Central Maine Power Company (CMP) that Nicholas Gagne, 36, of Wales, was stealing power. CMP was requesting an escort to disconnect the power from the Gagne residence. The investigation revealed that Gagne was climbing up the power pole outside of his house and connecting what amounted to jumper cable clamps to the transformer and then running a power line to the ground and then to his house. This was the third time CMP had attempted to disconnect the power at the residence, but Gagne kept reconnecting it. The CMP official was impressed with the ingenuity, but told Tr. Plourde that it was wildly dangerous for risk of electrocution to Gagne and those around the pole, as well as a significant fire danger. It also posed a serious risk to the CMP workers when working on the lines. CMP produced an invoice outlining over $3000 in stolen power, which did not include the labor at disconnecting the power multiple times. Tr. Plourde and Tr. Jamo went to the residence and spoke with Gagne who admitted to connecting the power to the residence. He was arrested for Theft of Services, Class C, with a potential for other charges including Aggravated Criminal Mischief.
