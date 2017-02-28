Maine man says he sees Jesus in buttered toast

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man in Windham believes a holy depiction has graced his piece of buttered toast.

George Maley's son, Andrew told NEWS CENTER, "I thought [dad] was lying. I thought it was completely fake, and then he showed me and my mind was blown."

Can you see it?

Both Andrew and George, believe you can see the face of Jesus in the toast.

George Maley said he made the toast three weeks ago at his home. He was having a particularly hard day, missing loved ones who have passed away, when he saw the image in the toast.

"It was an answer to a lot of questions I had," George Maley said. "Even if it was just a brief image, it's still a sign, and it points in the right direction."

George Maley is keeping the toast preserved in the freezer.

He's hoping to sell it on eBay, and use the profits to help his two sons.

