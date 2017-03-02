Maine man's 'Jesus toast' listed on eBay for $25K

(Photo: eBay)

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — You can now own the piece of buttered toast a man from Windham claims to resemble the face of Jesus.

The starting bid: $25,000.

(Photo: eBay)

Toast owner George Maley told NEWS CENTER just two days ago he had plans to sell the religious pareidolia on eBay and use the profits to help his two sons.

Maley said he made the toast three weeks ago at his home. He was having a particularly hard day, missing loved ones who had passed away, when he saw the image in the toast.

"It was an answer to a lot of questions I had," Maley said. "Even if it was just a brief image, it's still a sign, and it points in the right direction."

In 2004, a Florida woman sold her 10-year-old grilled cheese sandwich – claimed to bore the image of the Virgin Mary – for $28,000 on eBay.

The "Jesus toast" had zero bids as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WCSH