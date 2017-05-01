Miming Air Sex competition coming to Maine

(Photo: Henry Linser)

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Air Sex Championship National Tour is coming to Portland for the first time.

What is Air Sex? You Ask. The founder of this niche performance art as: "Air Sex participants have jaw-dropping sexual encounters with an invisible partner...using nothing more than the art of pelvic storytelling and pure imagination."

The tour is hosted by comedian Chris Trew, who brought the phenomena of 'air sex' to the masses after performing on NBC's America's Got Talent.

Portland's event will be hosted at The Portland House of Music on Tuesday, May 9th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $14.

Those interested in signing up for some air 'sexersize' can sign up RIGHT HERE on the day of the show.

© 2017 WCSH-TV