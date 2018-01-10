Westbrook police investigate assault videotaped inside school

WESTBROOK, (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Westbrook police are investigating an assault that took place inside the high school.

The incident was videotaped and posted on Facebook before being taken down.

In that video there appears to by bystanders who did nothing to stop the assault, including the person who took the video.

Westbrook school officials say they became aware of the video circulating on social media last Friday. Police became aware when a parent sent the post to the police chief.

“The obvious piece to me is that one man, one male, thinks he’s going to have a handshake and then is getting punched in the side of the head and knocked down”, said Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts.

Chief Roberts says they have a copy of the video and her school resource officer is now investigating. She says it's disturbing a person videotaped it without trying to stop it.

“The taping it, knowing that okay, I’m intentionally taping and I suspect or know this type of assault is going to happen. That’s not okay, that’s not acceptable”, she said.

Also a person who appears to be an adult jogs by shortly after the assault and doesn’t intervene either. Roberts says it’s hard to tell how old that person is and what they actually saw. That too will be part of the investigation.

“Is that somebody who was an adult or a student and how much do they actually witness? You have to interview that person”, she said.

The school’s principal Kelli Deveaux declined our request for an interview saying instead she’s asked any parents with concerns to contact her directly. She forwarded a letter to us that she sent home to parents. In it she writes school and police are investigating the act of aggression, the bystanders and the videotaping. “We take this matter very seriously and we will be responding thoroughly. I am publicly committing to you, our school community, that we are and will be addressing this issue”, she wrote.

