Westbrook works around school construction

Construction crews are working to build an addition at Saccarappa Elementary School that will house at least ten new classrooms. The addition won't be usable until December of 2018. Until then, construction noises will be heard in some of the classrooms.

Instead of telling kids to ignore it, teachers plan to embrace the construction as a real world learning experience. The kids will be involved in a groundbreaking ceremony this week, and the school plans to have them all sign a beam that will be used to build the new addition.

As for the noise, school administrators say crews have taken note of the curious ears and eyes that are just a few feet away and are doing the best they can to minimize distractions.