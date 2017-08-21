What time to see the solar eclipse in Maine

MAINE (NEWS CENTER) — The total solar eclipse will begin in Maine this afternoon and move across the nation before ending in South Carolina by mid-afternoon.
Portions of 14 states are in the path of totality of the eclipse, when the sun is completely covered by the moon. The eclipse begins in Maine at 1:27 p.m. The total eclipse will end near around 4:00 p.m.
What time to see the maximum eclipse in your town or city:
- Kittery: 1:28 p.m. with 60.8% obscuration
- Sanford: 1:28 p.m. with 60% obscuration
- Biddeford: 1:29 p.m. with 57.5% obscuration
- Lewiston-Auburn: 1:29 p.m. with 57.6% obscuration
- Augusta: 1:30 p.m. with 56.5% obscuration
- Bangor: 1:32 p.m. with 54.2% obscuration
- Rockland: 1:31 p.m. with 56.3% obscuration
- Caribou: 1:32 p.m. with 48.5% obscuration
- Bar Harbor:1:33 p.m. with 54.6% obscuration
