WHAT'S BUGGING ME: Spider sense

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Spider-man lives by the motto, "With great power comes great responsibility." But the same could also be said of the creature that gives him his name.

Each day this week, NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin has focused on a different aspect of Maine's bug season. For his final segment on Friday, he spoke to University of Southern Maine Professor Joseph Staples about spiders.

Dr. Staples corrected the misconception that spiders are insects. As arachnids, they have eight legs while insects have six.

While arachnophobes may disagree, Staples offered a more positive view of spiders. He said their appetite for insects helps to manage pest populations. And they also help to feed other animals like hummingbirds, which have been seen by Staples plucking bugs out of spider webs like a buffet restaurant.

Their power as predators combined with their responsibility to the ecosystem make spiders the superheroes of the bug world.

