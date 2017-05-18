Close What's clicking 5/18 What's Clicking? 5/18/2017 WCSH 7:48 AM. EDT May 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Here's what's trending online. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Soundgarden's Chris Cornell dies at 52 May 18, 2017, 5:26 a.m. Maine launches texting service for opioid treatment seekers May 18, 2017, 6:10 a.m. Todd Gutner Blog - Sizzling... May 18, 2017, 7:08 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs