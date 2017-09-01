Which is the fairest fair of all?

windsor fair (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SPRINGFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A trip to the fair is a good way to spend Labor Day weekend. But which fair to choose?

Mainers can decide between four fairs running at the same time across the state in Windsor, Blue Hill, Springfield and Harmony.

Some of the bigger fairs in Cumberland, Farmington and Fryeburg are still on tap for the weeks ahead.

As a showcase for crops and livestock, the fairs are a celebration of Maine's agricultural heritage. Many of them have been an annual tradition in their communities for more than a century.

Click here to see the full list of Maine fairs compiled by the Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

© 2017 WCSH-TV