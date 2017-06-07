Why does Maine have one of nation's highest asthma rates? The reasons vary

(Photo: Press Herald)

Take a deep breath, you’re in Vacationland, the way life should be. But underlying the image of pristine beaches, lakes and hiking trails is a little-known fact: Maine has the third-highest adult asthma rate in the nation.Coming in behind Hawaii and Massachusetts, Maine’s asthma rate affects 11.2 percent of Maine adults, compared to 9.5 percent for all of the United States in 2015, and that prevalence is not decreasing.

Maine’s current adult asthma rates have consistently been higher than national current asthma rates,” notes Jim Braddick, program manager at the Maine Department of Human Services and Maine CDC. He adds that rates for Maine and the nation don’t seem to be rising since 2011, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, but neither are they falling.

