Winslow cops stop to shoot some hoops with neighborhood kids

WINSLOW, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—What started out as a police call about a group of older kids causing problems at a Winslow playground quickly changed Wednesday.

After Winslow Police Sergeant Haley Fleming and officer Austin Ireland explained to the kids that they needed to use the playground appropriately, they ended up visiting with 3 younger boys who were on the basketball court.

“We like to get out with the youth when we have time and show them that we are approachable,” Flemming said. “So, we ended up playing a 3-on-2 basketball game for about 15 minutes.”

Winslow Police Chief Shawn O’Leary Said it was a “Proud Chief of Police moment” in a Facebook post.

Sergeant Fleming says, in the end, the 3 boys won the game.



