Winterport crash kills 21-year-old man

WINTERPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police said speed and alcohol contributed to a deadly car crash in Winterport.

The man who died was 21 years old and lived in Bangor. His identity was not yet released, pending notification of his next of kin.

Investigators from the Waldo County Sheriff's office said the driver lost control of his car as he rounded a corner on Baker Road just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The car overshot an embankment and sideswiped a utility pole, then went airborne and struck a tree.

Police said only one person was in the car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His body had to be removed from the wreck using the Jaws of Life.

