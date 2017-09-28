(Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BELMONT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a 72-year-old motorcyclist from Winterport after police say he swerved to avoid a car.

Police in Belmont say Michael Bennett died after he was thrown from his motorcycle around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on August Road near the Fenwick Road intersection.

Waldo County Sheriff's Office said Alberna Bunker was driving west on Augusta Road and began to turn left onto Fenwick Road but failed to yield the right of way to Bennett.

Bennett was taken to Waldo County General Hospital but died. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the accident.

This accident brings the total of fatal motorcycle crashes in Maine to nine.

