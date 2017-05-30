Winthrop back to school just weeks after classmate death

Kelsey Stoneton (Photo: Joel Stoneton)

WINTHROP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Just weeks after 17-year old Kelsey Stoneton's sudden death, her friends are heading back to school.

Winthrop High School's principal Keith Morin is expecting students to have a difficult time transitioning back without their classmate.

He says the first day will be a normal schedule, as they feel out the needs of the students. There are added resources available to those having a tough time, and there will be extra counselors on hand to help with the grieving process.

Kelsey died at the start of August from a blood clot. The would-be junior was the captain of her field hockey team and a star student.

Her sister Haley is coming into the high school as a freshman and was supposed to play field hockey with Kelsey. Their father Joel quit coaching football to be able to watch their games. Instead, he'll be supervising as the high school's new athletic director and dean of students. He knows this new job will be tough surrounded by memories of his daughter, but he has quite the support system in the district and his community.

