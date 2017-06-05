Winthrop High School keeping student's memory alive

WINTHROP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It has been almost three years since the sudden death of 17-year-old Kelsey Stoneton, which shocked the town of Winthrop.
The Winthrop High School has turned mourning into remembrance and will dedicate a sports field in her name on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Winthrop High School will dedicate a field in memory of Kelsey Stoneton Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/vXimXncjpn— WCSH 6 (@WCSH6) June 5, 2017
Stoneton was a standout field hockey player and junior when she passed away. Her father, Joel Stoneton, is the athletic director and dean of students at Winthrop High School.
Stoneton collapsed on Friday August 1, 2014 because of a pulmonary embolism and died a day later at Maine Medical Center.
