AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Nineteen-year-old Andrew Balcer of Winthrop was indicted Friday, Dec. 22 for the alleged October 2016 murder of his parents after being charged as an adult.

The Portland Press Herald said, "The indictment comes less than two months after a judge decided that Andrew Balcer – who was a month shy of turning 18 when his parents and the family dog were killed in their home in Winthrop – would be treated as an adult in the criminal justice system".

Balcer will be charged with two counts of intentional or knowing murder, and one of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the Portland Press Herald. Conviction on a murder charge carries a prison term of 25 years to life, while conviction on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals carries a maximum prison term of five years.

Balcer's attorney, Walter McKee, said Balcer's motive for the killings was that Balcer believed his parents would not support him in his gender identity struggles.

The decision to try Balcer as an adult was made in November of 2017.

