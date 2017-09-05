With the start of school, police urge drivers to slow down

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Most schools across the state are now back in session -- which means you need to keep a close eye on the road.

On Tuesday, the Bangor Police Department, Bangor School Department, and Triple-A held a press conference to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention in school zones and at bus stops.

Safety officials are also asking for parents to talk to their kids about looking both ways when crossing the street and encouraging people to give themselves some extra time to get to work in the morning with buses out on the street.

Speeding fines are doubled in a school zone and will cost you least $228. If you pass a school bus with flash red lights on, it will cost you a minimum of $250.

